Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Buys £141,644.37 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 17,907 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).
INCH opened at GBX 769.50 ($10.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 786.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.17. Inchcape plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 383.85 ($5.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833.50 ($10.89).
Inchcape Company Profile
