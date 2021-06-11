Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Buys £141,644.37 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 17,907 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).

INCH opened at GBX 769.50 ($10.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 786.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.17. Inchcape plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 383.85 ($5.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833.50 ($10.89).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

