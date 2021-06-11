Insider Buying: Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Buys 137,500 Shares of Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$50,627.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,554,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,044,982.80.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

CVE:OGO traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.20 million and a PE ratio of -10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35. Organto Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.58.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

