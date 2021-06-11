Insider Buying: R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Buys $85,265.62 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 13,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of RRD opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.77. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 667,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.