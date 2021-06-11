Insider Buying: Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Acquires 44 Shares of Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) insider Kevin Hostetler acquired 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($194.88).

ROR stock traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 341 ($4.46). 790,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,861. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87. Rotork plc has a 52-week low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 349.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

ROR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 339.44 ($4.43).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

