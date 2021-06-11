Insider Buying: Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Insider Buys 2,154 Shares of Stock

Shires Income (LON:SHRS) insider Robin Archibald acquired 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £6,009.66 ($7,851.66).

LON SHRS opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Friday. Shires Income has a twelve month low of GBX 194.22 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 286 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £84.99 million and a PE ratio of 24.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 264.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Shires Income’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

