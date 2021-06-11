Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells 4,268 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32.

AGIO opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

