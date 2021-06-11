Insider Selling: Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. 2,597,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $25.56.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after buying an additional 1,279,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after buying an additional 718,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

