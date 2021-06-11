Insider Selling: Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Sells $69,637.67 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DCO opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.59. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $65.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.