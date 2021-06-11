Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus V. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00.

ETR opened at $108.66 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after buying an additional 257,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

