Insider Selling: Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO Sells 2,101 Shares of Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $14,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J. Joseph Bergera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iteris alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Iteris by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 666,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 123,517 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.