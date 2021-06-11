Insider Selling: Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Sells 27,250 Shares of Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Kreter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of Iteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $270.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

