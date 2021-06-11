Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $464,004.06 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,172,417.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

Shares of LEGH opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

