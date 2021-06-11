Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Sells $164,595.29 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LDI opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

