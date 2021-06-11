Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Sells $164,595.29 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of LDI opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.85.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
