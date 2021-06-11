Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells 2,443 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 484,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,338. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

