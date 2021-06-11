Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $428,556.45 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $428,556.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.33.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $2,302,311.53.

On Friday, April 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $200,492.32.

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $615,806.91.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.17. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.