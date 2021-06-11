Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 15,523 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

Shares of RPTX opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.89. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.