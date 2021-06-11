Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $779,027.36 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $779,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $747,623.58.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,244 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

