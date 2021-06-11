Insider Selling: The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Sells 10,281 Shares of Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:BCO opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 1.56.
The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
BCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
The Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
