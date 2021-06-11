Insider Selling: The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP Sells 10,281 Shares of Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BCO opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.