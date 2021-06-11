Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $664.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $616.60. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $405.01 and a 1-year high of $672.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,900 shares of company stock valued at $53,542,531. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

