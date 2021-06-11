Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $765,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

MTCH opened at $141.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

