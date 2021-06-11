Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $386,000 in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHI opened at $52.50 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.