Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $623,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $112.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $114.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.