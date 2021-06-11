Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock worth $2,063,282. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after buying an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after buying an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,722,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $17,462,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBP traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $117.50. The company had a trading volume of 178,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

