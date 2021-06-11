Insureum (ISR) Price Hits $0.0233 on Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Insureum has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $242,876.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.16 or 0.00807598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00086385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Insureum Profile

ISR is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.