Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITR. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial increased their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.35.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

ITR opened at C$4.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$223.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.46. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.60 and a 52 week high of C$5.90.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). Analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.