Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integrated BioPharma stock remained flat at $$1.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,282. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.05. Integrated BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

