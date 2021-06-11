Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Integrated BioPharma stock remained flat at $$1.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,282. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.05. Integrated BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11.
Integrated BioPharma Company Profile
