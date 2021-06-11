Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $62.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

INTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 246,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,446,541. The company has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

