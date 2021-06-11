Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

