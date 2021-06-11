Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 81,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

