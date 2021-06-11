International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $85.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.10.

IP stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

