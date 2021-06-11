Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ISNPY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

