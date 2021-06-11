Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IPI. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of IPI opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $373.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.44.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

