Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $916.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $892.00 to $916.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $807.21.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $859.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $827.19. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $543.03 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 18,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

