Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.10. Inventiva shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $583.31 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

