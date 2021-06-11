Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,729,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 32,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,226. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80.

