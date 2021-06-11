Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $125.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.