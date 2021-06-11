Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.70. 1,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $67.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

