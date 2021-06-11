Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Verra Mobility (VRRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM):

6/9/2021 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/3/2021 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/1/2021 – Verra Mobility was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

5/26/2021 – Verra Mobility was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

5/26/2021 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2021 – Verra Mobility had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

