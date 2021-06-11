Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 19,177 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,439% compared to the average daily volume of 1,246 call options.

DLR stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.20. 1,185,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,879. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.98.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,923 shares of company stock valued at $85,012,974. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

