Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,993 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,398% compared to the average volume of 133 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

