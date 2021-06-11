Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.