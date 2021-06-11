Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Down 87.9% in May

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOTC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.23. 26,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,954. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24. Iota Communications has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

