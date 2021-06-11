iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
IPW stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. iPower has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.15.
