iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

IPW stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. iPower has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

About iPower

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

