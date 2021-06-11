IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $242.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $244.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

