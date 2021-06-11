iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report $355.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.04 million. iRobot reported sales of $279.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,830. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iRobot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $94.99 on Friday. iRobot has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.67.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

