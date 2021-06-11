iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.852 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,708. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $75.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09.

