iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:EMXF)

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.