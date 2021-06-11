iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) to Issue $0.27 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of XT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.24. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $62.92.

