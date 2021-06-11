iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 2,173.7% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129,151 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 452,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 98,329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 47,813 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,460. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

