iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.71 (NASDAQ:SCZ)

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.709 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $77.32.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
